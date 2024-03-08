Bhopal Power Cut March 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Barkheda Pathani, Amrai Parisar, Krishna Colony & Nearby; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity board has issued a power cut timetable for different neighborhoods on March 9. These power interruptions are slated to occur within specific time slots to enable maintenance and repair operations.

Area: 3 C Sector, Barkheda Pathani, Amrai Parisar, Krishna Colony, and nearby locations.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Area: South Enclave, Aykar Colony, Bharat Nagar, and nearby locations. Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Area: Khajuri Goan, Sai Sparsh, Palak Vihar, and nearby locations.

Time: 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM

Area: Retghat, Tallaya Chowki, Char Batti Chouraha, Motiya Park, Ibrahimpura, Thana kotwali, and nearby locations.

Time: 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly during the specified power cut timings to minimize inconvenience.