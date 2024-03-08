 MP: LPG Gas Cylinder Available Cheapest In Bhopal After ₹100 Price Cut
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
MP: LPG Cylinders Get Become Cheaper By ₹100, Cheapest In Bhopal  | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The domestic LPG cylinder will now cost less in Madhya Pradesh as the central government has announced a reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of gas cylinders across the nation. Gas cylinders will therefore cost Rs 808. 50 paise in Bhopal. Furthermore, costs exceed Rs 900 in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain.

The most costly cylinder in MP would cost Rs 987 in Morena, while the cheapest one can be found in Bhopal. A 200 rupee price cut was also made last year on LPG cylinders in the month of August. However, the majority of the cities of Madhya Pradesh had to pay over Rs 1,000 for the cylinders.

Number of subsidiced cylinders increases to 12

The Central Government has extended the subsidy of Rs 300 given on LPG cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana till March 31, 2025. This decision was taken in the Union Cabinet meeting on March 7. More than 10 crore women across the country will benefit from this scheme. The number of subsidized cylinders has also been increased. Earlier subsidy was available only on 10 cylinders, now it has been increased to 12.

Last year, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the central government had reduced the prices of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) by Rs 200. After this, Rs 100 has been reduced after 6 months in 2024.

