MP: Watchman Murders Woman By Crushing Her Head Over Dispute About Driving Blue Bull

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A watchman has been arrested on Wednesday for the brutal murder of a woman in Pipalkheda village, Dhar.

The watchman, Bhagwan Pita Umrao Singh, 40, was arrested for brutally murdering the woman using a stone. The victim, identified as Mamta, was attacked with a stone, resulting in her death.

The incident occurred following a dispute between the accused and Mamta over driving a herd of blue bulls (or Nilgai) towards her field.

Details reveal that Bhagwan Singh, employed as a watchman on a neighbouring farm, confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The police, aided by the Cyber Crime Branch, traced and arrested the accused. Bhagwan Singh claimed to have acted in anger when Mamta opposed him driving the Nilgai towards her farm.

Mamta, who had lost her husband in a road accident in 2021, had been living with her daughter at her parental place in Pipalkheda village. She was actively involved in farming activities to support her family as well.

Initially, Bhagwan Singh attempted to mislead the police by accusing a youth from the village of the murder. However, upon further investigation, he confessed to the crime. He stated that on the day of the incident, a dispute arose between him and Mamta regarding the herd of Nilgai. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a stone, resulting in her tragic death.

The accused has been taken into custody and will be presented before the court after the completion of police formalities. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against Bhagwan Singh for the murder of Mamta.