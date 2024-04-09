MP: Son Attacks 75-Year-Old Mother In Gwalior After Money Refusal For Liquor, Arrested

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

In a shocking incident, a son attacked her 75-year-old mother,Kaushalya Rathore, after she refused giving money for liquor. The women resides near Lohiya Bazaar Gubbara Fatak in Gwalior city. She was severely injured after her son attacked her. Later, she was admitted to the trauma center of a hospital for treatment.

Notably, Kaushalya Rathore, used to live with her son Manoj Rathore after her husband's demise.

According to the information, Manoj Rathore, having addiction issues, and demanded money from his mother for his addiction habit. When his mother refused to fulfill his demand, Manoj allegedly resorted to violence, hitting her on the head with an iron rod. Bleeding profusely, the elderly woman was noticed by neighbours who promptly informed the police about the incident. Kaushalya Rathore was immediately rushed to the hospital where she is currently receiving medical care.

The police have arrested Manoj Rathore in connection with the case.

(More details awaited)