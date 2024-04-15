MP: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old Girl

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police arrested a man accused of sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl on Sunday. The accused was identified as Anwar Noor. According to the police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna, the family along with the girl visited the police station and registered an FIR against Anwar.

Khanna said that legal proceedings were initiated and the accused was arrested after the statement. The girl went to a grocery store in the neighbourhood to buy goods.

During this time, Anwar took advantage and committed the heinous act. When the victim reached home and informed her family about Anwar, her relatives immediately took her to the police station. The entire incident was narrated to the female police officers by the girl. Late that night, the police registered the case under various sections related to the sexual assault and also rounded up the accused.

Man held for vandalising BoI ATM

One person was arrested for vandalising a Bank of India ATM near the Sardarpura intersection. The accused, identified as Govind, damaged the ATM furniture and AC unit in an attempted theft. Fortunately, no cash was stolen. Police have taken action based on a report filed by a bank employee, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.