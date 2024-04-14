 MP: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Holding Her Captive
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsMP: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Holding Her Captive

MP: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Holding Her Captive

According to the Ayodhya Nagar police, the woman had approached them earlier, alleging that she had come across a man from Narmadapuram, named Girish Jhare, on a matrimonial website.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man from Narmadapuram for allegedly abducting and holding a woman captive for a month, and raping her repeatedly.

According to the Ayodhya Nagar police, the woman had approached them earlier, alleging that she had come across a man from Narmadapuram, named Girish Jhare, on a matrimonial website. She added that she found his conduct inappropriate and had thus turned down his marriage proposal in January.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Zone 1, Press Complex & More; Check...
article-image

Jhare then came to her residence in January-end and abducted her, while threatening her of dire consequences. He took her to his house in Narmadapuram, held her captive, and raped her for over a month. The woman managed to rescue herself from Jhare’s clutches and returned to Bhopal in March.

After she was constantly intimidated by Jhare over the phone, she approached the police, prompting them to take action.

After Jhare learnt that the police were on his trail, he went on the lam. The police raided his houses in Harda, Seoni and Narmadapuram and arrested him on Saturday. His car was also seized by the police.

The police said that the accused pursued BE and drove a loading auto to make a living.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Holding Her Captive

MP: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Holding Her Captive

MP: Minor Girl Abducted, Sold Off For ₹90K In Alirajpur; 3 Booked

MP: Minor Girl Abducted, Sold Off For ₹90K In Alirajpur; 3 Booked

Man Arrested For Betting On IPL Matches In Indore

Man Arrested For Betting On IPL Matches In Indore

MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking...

MP Horror: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand With Axe, Flees With Severed Bleeding Organ; Know The Shocking...

Indore: City Bizman Duped Of Rs 7Cr, Maha Firm Chairman, Others Booked

Indore: City Bizman Duped Of Rs 7Cr, Maha Firm Chairman, Others Booked