MP: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Holding Her Captive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man from Narmadapuram for allegedly abducting and holding a woman captive for a month, and raping her repeatedly.

According to the Ayodhya Nagar police, the woman had approached them earlier, alleging that she had come across a man from Narmadapuram, named Girish Jhare, on a matrimonial website. She added that she found his conduct inappropriate and had thus turned down his marriage proposal in January.

Jhare then came to her residence in January-end and abducted her, while threatening her of dire consequences. He took her to his house in Narmadapuram, held her captive, and raped her for over a month. The woman managed to rescue herself from Jhare’s clutches and returned to Bhopal in March.

After she was constantly intimidated by Jhare over the phone, she approached the police, prompting them to take action.

After Jhare learnt that the police were on his trail, he went on the lam. The police raided his houses in Harda, Seoni and Narmadapuram and arrested him on Saturday. His car was also seized by the police.

The police said that the accused pursued BE and drove a loading auto to make a living.