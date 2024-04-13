 Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Zone 1, Press Complex & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Zone 1, Press Complex & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Zone 1, Press Complex & More; Check Full List Below

Residents can seek assistance by contacting their local electrical authority if they have any inquiries or apprehensions regarding the schedule of power outages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Bhopal on Sunday. Power in Bhopal city will be cut for 4-5 hours in different areas on April 14. The power disruptions are necessary for the maintenance work going on in the city. 

The schedule is as follows:

Area: 24 Shed, Saubhagya Nagar, Industrial area and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Parsh Villa, Adhishthan, Pallavi Nagar, Opel Regency and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: MP Nagar Zone 1, Press Complex, BDA Complex, Batra Hospital and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Police housing society, Sage Mile, Sheetal Dham and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

article-image

Bhopal residents are advised to prepare for a short-term power outage scheduled for April 14 due to maintenance work. Utilize this opportunity to make essential arrangements to manage the temporary interruption in power supply during the specified timeframe.

Should residents have any inquiries or apprehensions regarding the power outage schedule, they can seek assistance by contacting the local electrical authority for guidance and clarification.

