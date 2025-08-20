 Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA

Heavy downpour in Mumbai since the last few days has caused widespread problems at the city’s only operational airport, which is the world’s busiest single-runway airport.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:00 AM IST
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Air Travel As 11 Flights Diverted, 24 Go-Arounds At CSMIA | Representational Image

After rainy Monday disrupted air travel at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Tuesday turned out to be worse as 11 flights had to be diverted while 24 flights attempted go-arounds due to bad weather.

Heavy downpour in Mumbai since the last few days has caused widespread problems at the city’s only operational airport, which is the world’s busiest single-runway airport. After 10 go-arounds and one diversion on Monday, the disruptions became severe on Tuesday with infavourable weather and poor runway visibility. Around 24 flights made a missed approach at the airport while 11 flights were diverted to other airports.

According to Flightradar24, a real-time flight tracker, the airport disruption index for departures was reported as high as 5.0, signifying major problems with long delays and several cancelled flights. The average landing delay went up to as high as 54 minutes and take-off was delayed by an average of 51 minutes.

