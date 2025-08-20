Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved

BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The relentless downpour over the past four days has worsened Mumbai’s pothole crisis. Between June 1 and August 19, the BMC received 10,361 complaints related to potholes. On Tuesday alone, 136 new pothole-ridden patches were identified through inspections and citizen reports.

Invalid Complaints and Other Agencies

However, the BMC stated that 4,811 of the complaints were either invalid or unrelated to potholes, while 727 were linked to roads managed by other agencies.

Citizens Actively Reporting Potholes

The BMC received pothole complaints from citizens via social media, the disaster management helpline 1916, and the ‘My Pothole Quick Fix’ app. Of the total, the highest—8,695 complaints—came through the mobile app launched in June.

To ensure transparency, the BMC has also introduced a live dashboard allowing citizens to track the status of their complaints. Meanwhile, several low-lying areas have been flooded due to heavy rainfall since last Friday, further damaging city roads.

S Ward Most Affected, Colaba and Dongri Least

According to civic data, the S Ward — covering Powai and Bhandup — has been the worst affected since June, with 1,802 pothole complaints recorded as of August 19. Of these, a large number have already been resolved.

The K-West Ward (Andheri, Juhu, Oshiwara) follows with 926 complaints, while the N Ward (Ghatkopar) is third with 863, and the T Ward (Mulund) stands fourth with 754. In contrast, A Ward (Colaba, Fort) and B Ward (Dongri) reported fewer than 100 complaints, making them the least affected areas.

Complaint Analysis and Resolution Status

Civic officials revealed that of the total complaints received from citizens, 1,326 were found to be invalid, 2,758 were unrelated to potholes, 727 fell under the jurisdiction of other agencies, and 85 were reopened cases. Out of 5,550 valid pothole-related complaints, 2,914 were registered between August 1 and 19 alone.

So far, the BMC has resolved 8,983 complaints, while 1,378 remain pending. Each of the city's 227 wards has a designated road engineer responsible for inspecting a 10–15 km stretch daily. "We are ensuring that all identified potholes are filled within 24 to 48 hours," said a senior civic official.

Funding and Concretisation Plans

To address recurring road damage, especially on asphalt and paver-block roads that have not yet been concretised, the BMC has allocated Rs 154 crore for repair work this year — a reduction from Rs 205 crore in 2024. Of Mumbai’s 2,050 km road network, 1,333 km have already been concretised.

The remaining 700 km will be upgraded under a Rs 17,000 crore mega concretisation project. Phase I will cover 320 km across 700 roads, while Phase II will take on 378 km across 1,421 roads. By May 31, the civic body had completed 49% of the road concretisation work. The remaining work is scheduled to resume in October, after the monsoon season.