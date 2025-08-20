 Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Services Suspended, Gradually Resumed After Hours Of Disruption
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Central Railway Services Suspended, Gradually Resumed After Hours Of Disruption

Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Services Suspended, Gradually Resumed After Hours Of Disruption

Help Desks have been put up at CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan, Vadala Road, Vashi and Panvel stations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:15 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway Services Suspended, Gradually Resumed After Hours Of Disruption |

Train services on Central Railway was suspended due to heavy rains and the resultant water logging and low visibility at several places on Tuesday.

According to CR, suburban train services between CSMT and Thane resumes at 7.28 pm. The first train for Thane leaves CSMT at 7.28 pm. Similarly, UP slow line track declared safe  at 8:15 pm. First train departed from Kurla to CSMT  at 8.36 pm. Special local from Kurla to Panvel departure Kurla at  8:55 pm

Suburban train services between CSMT and Thane on UP & Down  fast & slow lines on Main line were suspended from 11. 25 & 11.40 am respectively. 

Suburban train services between CSMT and Mankhurd on the Harbour line have been suspended from 11.20 am. 

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Car Runs Over 3 Children In Lucknow’s Ashiyana; 1 Critically Injured (VIDEO)
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow SC/ST Court Sentences Advocate To Life Imprisonment For Filing False FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police
Uttar Pradesh News: 32-Year-Old Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s Residence Over Property Dispute, Saved By Police
Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire
Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

However suburban services between Thane to Kasara / Karjat on the Main line, Panvel to Mankhurd on the Harbour line and Thane to Vashi on the Trans-harbour line were running. The suburban train services on Nerul/ Belapur and Uran were also running. 

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Suspends All Trains From Thane To CSMT Amid Heavy Rainfall
article-image

Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/ Goregaon which was suspended from 11.20 am was resumed at 1.30 pm. 

Help Desks have been put up at CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan, Vadala Road, Vashi and Panvel stations. 

Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager along with Principal Head of departments and Senior Officers were present at the control room and closely monitoring the situation. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Mumbai News: HPCL Denies Compensation To Families Of Students Killed In 2015 Kurla Restaurant Fire

Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition...

Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition...

Bombay HC Rules Encroachers Have No Legal Right On Footpaths, Upholds BMC Demolition In Powai

Bombay HC Rules Encroachers Have No Legal Right On Footpaths, Upholds BMC Demolition In Powai

Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad

Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad

Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv

Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv