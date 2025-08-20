Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Services Suspended, Gradually Resumed After Hours Of Disruption

Central Railway Services Suspended, Gradually Resumed After Hours Of Disruption |

Train services on Central Railway was suspended due to heavy rains and the resultant water logging and low visibility at several places on Tuesday.

According to CR, suburban train services between CSMT and Thane resumes at 7.28 pm. The first train for Thane leaves CSMT at 7.28 pm. Similarly, UP slow line track declared safe at 8:15 pm. First train departed from Kurla to CSMT at 8.36 pm. Special local from Kurla to Panvel departure Kurla at 8:55 pm

Suburban train services between CSMT and Thane on UP & Down fast & slow lines on Main line were suspended from 11. 25 & 11.40 am respectively.

Suburban train services between CSMT and Mankhurd on the Harbour line have been suspended from 11.20 am.

However suburban services between Thane to Kasara / Karjat on the Main line, Panvel to Mankhurd on the Harbour line and Thane to Vashi on the Trans-harbour line were running. The suburban train services on Nerul/ Belapur and Uran were also running.

Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/ Goregaon which was suspended from 11.20 am was resumed at 1.30 pm.

Help Desks have been put up at CSMT, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Kalyan, Vadala Road, Vashi and Panvel stations.

Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager along with Principal Head of departments and Senior Officers were present at the control room and closely monitoring the situation.