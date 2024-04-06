MP: Boutique Owner Abducted, Held Captive, Raped In Narmadapuram

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayodhya Nagar police have registered a case against a man on Saturday for allegedly abducting a woman, holding her captive for over a month at his house in Narmadapuram, and raping her repeatedly.

According to the Ayodhya Nagar police, the woman, 35, runs a boutique. She got acquainted with a man named Girish Dhare, a native of Narmadapuram, on a matrimonial website last year, and the duo began talking on the phone. Dhare visited her twice in Bhopal and expressed his desire to marry her. The woman sought some time for herself from him.

In December 2023, Dhare reached the woman’s house and told her to come with him to his house in Narmadapuram. He forcibly took the woman to Narmadapuram, and raped her for a month after holding her captive. The woman managed to escape from his clutches in January 2024, and returned to her house in Bhopal.

Following this, Dhare threatened the woman to kill her if she dared to reveal the incident to the police. On Saturday, the woman mustered courage and approached the police. An FIR has been lodged against Dhare and the police are on the lookout for him, they said.