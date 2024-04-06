Bhopal: Pvt Hospital Sealed For Conducting Minor's Abortion Without Permit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department has sealed a Bhopal-based private hospital for allegedly conducting abortion without required permit. The hospital located at Ayodhya Bypass road, will remain closed until further notice.

According to local media reports, the police action follows the exposé of a case involving the abortion of a minor girl at Hope Hospital in absence of the permission under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) promptly responded to the matter. As a result, a formal notice has been issued to the police, signalling forthcoming legal repercussions for the establishment. As investigations unfold, medical activities at the hospital remain suspended pending resolution of the issue.

Following an inspection conducted by a team of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Hope Hospital was found closed. Upon examination of records, it was discovered that the hospital lacked permission under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. As a result, the inspection team has prepared a ‘Panchnama’ and pinned a notice on the hospital premises. Action has been initiated against the hospital under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Geriatric Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act of 1973 and 1977, as well as the MTP Act of 1971.