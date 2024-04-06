 Bhopal: Pvt Hospital Sealed For Conducting Minor's Abortion Without Permit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Pvt Hospital Sealed For Conducting Minor's Abortion Without Permit

Bhopal: Pvt Hospital Sealed For Conducting Minor's Abortion Without Permit

Scrutiny of records revealed that the hospital did not possess permission for an abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department has sealed a Bhopal-based private hospital for allegedly conducting abortion without required permit. The hospital located at Ayodhya Bypass road, will remain closed until further notice.

According to local media reports, the police action follows the exposé of a case involving the abortion of a minor girl at Hope Hospital in absence of the permission under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) promptly responded to the matter. As a result, a formal notice has been issued to the police, signalling forthcoming legal repercussions for the establishment. As investigations unfold, medical activities at the hospital remain suspended pending resolution of the issue.

Read Also
MP: 3 Of A Family Dead After Car Collides With Army Bus In Seoni; Over 20 Soldiers Of 35th Battalion...
article-image

Following an inspection conducted by a team of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Hope Hospital was found closed. Upon examination of records, it was discovered that the hospital lacked permission under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. As a result, the inspection team has prepared a ‘Panchnama’ and pinned a notice on the hospital premises. Action has been initiated against the hospital under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Home and Geriatric Establishments (Registration and Licensing) Act of 1973 and 1977, as well as the MTP Act of 1971.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Pvt Hospital Sealed For Conducting Minor's Abortion Without Permit

Bhopal: Pvt Hospital Sealed For Conducting Minor's Abortion Without Permit

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces Names On Last 3 Seats Of MP; Fields Praveen Pathak From...

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Announces Names On Last 3 Seats Of MP; Fields Praveen Pathak From...

MP: 3 Of A Family Dead After Car Collides With Army Bus In Seoni; Over 20 Soldiers Of 35th Battalion...

MP: 3 Of A Family Dead After Car Collides With Army Bus In Seoni; Over 20 Soldiers Of 35th Battalion...

Lok Sabha Nominations Of 16 Candidates Found Invalid For 2nd Phase In MP

Lok Sabha Nominations Of 16 Candidates Found Invalid For 2nd Phase In MP

Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy A Perfect Cold Coffee This Summer

Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy A Perfect Cold Coffee This Summer