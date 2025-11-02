 MP News: Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats To Be Developed On Saryu Model
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats To Be Developed On Saryu Model

MP News: Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats To Be Developed On Saryu Model

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will soon lay the foundation stone for Phase One of this ambitious development, an initiative announced following a request by Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
MP News: Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats To Be Developed On Saryu Model | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move for Jabalpur, the holy banks of Narmada are set for a grand transformation, mirroring the Saryu riverfront in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will soon lay the foundation stone for Phase One of this ambitious development, an initiative announced following a request by Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh.

The Rs 300 crore first phase involves developing a 1.75 km Narmada Riverfront connecting six major ghats, including Gaurighat. The project will address existing sanitation and congestion issues, creating a systematic, organised spiritual and cultural hub.

New facilities will include grand platforms for evening aarti, dedicated bathing and worship areas, water ponds and better amenities for devotees.

Crucially, an 800-metre channel will be built to prevent worship materials from directly polluting the main river stream. The plan also tackles traffic, proposing five new parking lots for over 1600 vehicles, along with a pedestrian path and e-cart service for pilgrims.

The development emphasises environmental protection through solar-powered lights, underground drainage and anti-skid stones. Minister Singh emphasised that this is a sacred effort to "serve Mother Narmada and revive our cultural heritage."

Officials said the project aims not just at development, but at reviving the spiritual and cultural heritage of Maa Narmada, providing devotees with a cleaner, safer and more divine experience.

