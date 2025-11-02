Bhopal Power Cut November 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut October 30: Power To Remain Disrupted In Aerocity Colony, Coralwood, Jatkhedi & More, Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on November 2, 2025 due to departmental maintenance work.

The power will remain off for a few hours in different colonies as per the schedule below.

Area: Brij Colony, Maya Enclave, Karond Square, CIAE Nabibagh, Nishatpura Thana

Time: 11:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Bagh umrao dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana bajariya, Backery, Barkhedi Phatak, ETC.

Time: 06:00 am to 12:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Gondermou Gaon & Area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Bhensakedi,Aakash garden,Madhav Aashram,Visharjan Ghat,Mandi Bairagarh.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: C.I.colony,Pulmanary houspital,Bank colony,Jinsi,Nim road.

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Vasundhara bank colony and nearest area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work