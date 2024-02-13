Monster Husband Performs S*x After Consuming Enhancement Pills On Wedding Night In Hamirpur, Wife Dies After 7 Days (VIDEO)

Monster Husband Performs S*x After Consuming Enhancement Pills On Wedding Night In Hamirpur, Wife Dies After 7 Days |

Hamirpur: In a terrifying incident, a newlywed woman died after her engineer husband allegedly performed sex after consuming performance enhancement pills on their first night in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. The condition of the woman deteriorated severely as her husband consumed aphrodisiac pills on their wedding night which left the woman badly injured. The woman was taken to a private nursing home in Kanpur district, where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (February 7) and she was declared dead by the hospital authorities on Saturday (February 10). The relatives of the deceased woman submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police (SP), demanding strict action against the husband and his family. There are reports that the husband has locked the house and has fled the village along with his family.

The woman was married to the man who hailed from Urai on Friday (February 3) and the woman's parents were already dead. Her brother, who has a government job, made grand arrangements for her wedding. The woman left her house and shifted to her in-laws' house on Saturday (February 4) after her farewell ceremony.

Husband of the bride committed atrocities

There are reports that the husband of the bride committed such atrocities with her, after consuming sex enhancement pills, that she got severely injured and her condition started to deteriorate. The woman was taken to a gynecologist after her condition worsened, the doctor told that the woman was subjected to such atrocities that she had been gang-raped.

He performed wild sex with the woman

The woman went to attend a wedding in Kanpur where she started feeling unwell, after which she was taken to a private nursing home in Kanpur. The husband of the woman confessed to performing wild sex with her after consuming pills as the condition of the woman worsened. The woman lost her life due to the injuries she suffered during her first night. The injuries on her private part caused infection and she died due to infection on February 10 at the hospital.

Brother demands strict action

The brother of the woman demanded strict action against the accused and also submitted a written complaint to the police. The police have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused husband.