Mumbai Crime: Husband Arrested In Wife's Murder In Kanjur Marg; Shocking Details Of Tragic Love Story Revealed

Crime branch caught the husband in the case of wife's murder in Kanjur Marg. The accused, who initially met the victim on Facebook and later married her, is now implicated in her tragic death.

Details of the crime

According to information received from the Crime Branch, on Tuesday the police received a complaint about foul smell in a slum located in Kanjur Marg. After which the police reached the spot and broke the door and found the woman wrapped in a bedsheet. The dead body of the woman was found, which was sent for post-mortem. Where it was confirmed that the woman was murdered.

The Crime Branch, which is parallelly investigating this case, arrested the accused husband Rajesh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that the Crime Branch team traced the location of the accused and detained him from Ghazipur.

According to information received from police sources, both of them met on Facebook. From there both of them started exchanging numbers. Both of them started talking to each other. This conversation gradually turned into love and both wanted to get married.

An officer said that the girl had come to Mumbai from Orissa to marry Rajesh, but Rajesh used to come drunk every day, which the woman did not like. She opposed it. There was a fight between the two due to which he killed Deepa Yadav (22). The boy told the police that both of them had married six months ago. After which both of them lived together. But this time after a fight the accused killed his wife.