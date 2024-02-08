Indore: Man Murders Wife, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court sentenced a man, who killed his wife and cremated her, claiming her death by heart attack, to life imprisonment on Wednesday. The court has also imposed a fine on the convict.

The incident took place on August 4, 2020. Police had received information that Sanju Kunwar of village Machal had committed suicide by hanging herself. At around seven in the morning, her husband Bhartendu and some other relatives took her to crematorium and performed her last rites.

Police reached crematorium and collected evidence from there. After this, the police reached the house of the accused husband Bhartendu and investigated. When the police searched the room of the house, they also found a complaint written in the name of the police station in-charge.

Investigation also revealed that there was an unusual age difference between Sanju Kunwar and her husband Bharatendu. Because of this, relations between husband and wife were not good. Due to this, Bharatendu committed the crime and killed his wife and told his relatives that she had suffered heart-attack.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the court has convicted the accused husband with life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000.