Mira-Bhayandar: 22-Year-Old Man Held For Killing Teacher, Staging Murder As Suicide

The killer in police custody | Special Branch

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after he allegedly murdered his acquaintance at his apartment in Vasai and fled before trying to cover his crime by staging the the death as suicide, the 22-year-old accused was arrested from Goregaon by the Arnala coastal police.

According to the police they were informed by the complainant-Anil Chandaya that his younger brother-Nagesh (48) - a teacher by profession- was found dead with both his wrists slit at his apartment in Premium Park area of Vasai. Initially an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Arnala police station on January 22.

Here's How Police Caught The Killer

During investigations, the police could not locate the mobile phone of the deceased, moreover an unidentified man had been spotted entering and leaving the building in a suspicious manner hours before the body was found which pointed towards chances of murder. A team led by senior police inspector- Vijay Patil under the supervision of DCP (Zone III) -Suhas Bawche checked the call data records (CDR) and kept a suspected mobile number on surveillance.

It was learnt that the number was active between Virar and Goregaon, following which special teams were deputed and the suspect identified as-Alfaran Chand Usman Khan (22) was apprehended near the Bangur Nagar metro station on 23, January.

What Led To Murder?

A native of Rajasthan, Khan who currently stayed in the Mitha Nagar area of Goregaon confessed to have murdered Nagesh by slitting both his wrists and later strangled him to death. Khan does odd jobs in the film industry and the crime was the fall out of a petty tiff over money, said the police refusing to reveal more details about the monetary transactions as investigations to probe any other angle behind the crime was underway. Meanwhile the ADR has been converted into a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC against the accused who has been remanded to custody.