 Minor Girl Raped By Neighbour Dies By Suicide After Found Pregnant In Karnataka’s Mandya
Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Mandya, January 27: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Karnataka's Mandya district, committed suicide after finding out that she was pregnant. The police have filed a rape case, abatement to suicide, and booked the absconding accused under the POCSO Act.

According to the police, the girl, a student of Class XI, was sexually assaulted by her neighbour. Few months later, she found that she was pregnant. The victim lived with her relatives while her parents stay in Kodagu district.

The victim had pleaded with her relatives not to inform her parents

The victim had pleaded with her relatives not to inform her parents about her pregnancy or report the case to the police. On Thursday, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan at the residence of her relatives.

The victim had revealed about the sexual assault

Mandya SP N. Yathish said the victim had revealed about the sexual assault and also about the pregnancy. Her relatives had informed the police. A hunt is on to nab the accused.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

