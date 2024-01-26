'Woke Up To Him Raping Me': Mumbai Woman Shares Chilling Details Of Sexual Assault Committed By Instagram 'Friend', Seeks Justice

Representative Image

Mumbai, January 26: A woman from Mumbai has shared chilling details of how she was raped by a "friend" she was talking to on Instagram. In her story shared on Instagram account named "Punish My Rapist" on January 25, she identified the accused as Heetik Shah. While a case has been registered against Heetik Shah, he is yet to be arrested. Seeking help for justice, the woman warned other women to be more wary of who they talk to and go out with. The alleged sexual assault took place at one of Shah's friend's residence.

Narrated her "most traumatic experience", the woman, 21, said she had gone out with Shah for drinks and partying in Mumbai. "Heetik Shah and I went out for drinks and partying in town, starting at place A. After meeting a couple of his friends, we left for Bastian. After some tequila shots, I became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party," she said.

Woman Says She Was Forced To Drink More, Raped By Shah

The woman further said that Shah had forced her to drink more, which led her to have a blackout episode. "I suspect I may have been roofied. I woke up to him raping me, and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me three times with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimidated," she recounted the horrific night.

The woman also wrote that Shah had threatened him before leaving the scene and offered an apology next morning. "His morning apology means nothing to me, and he has absconded because he knows what he has done. 12 days have passed and he hasn't been arrested. He has applied for anticipatory bail," she stated.

She shared the screenshot of the alleged apology which read: "Hi I am genuinely sorry for whatever happened tonight didn't mean to do what happened, the situation got heated up and escalated and I'm really very sorry, I hope we can get over this and leave this behind us, I'm again very apologetic and sorry (sic)."

Shah Booked For Rape

The woman later lodged a complaint, based on which the police registered an FIR against Shah under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The Worli police is conducting further investigation in the case.