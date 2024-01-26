 Mumbai News: Woman's Killed By Her Friend Over Dispute, Body At GTB Rly Station; Accused Held Within 6 Hrs
The Antop Hill police have solved the murder case of a woman, whose body was found at GTB Nagar railway station.

Mumbai: The Antop Hill police have solved the murder case of a woman, whose body was found at GTB Nagar railway station. The victim, Anumunni aka Mowgali, 40, was allegedly killed by her friend, Mafizul Khan, 24, who was arrested from Vashi within six hours of registering the FIR on Wednesday. The police said the victim was a resident of Antop Hill and was a drug addict like the accused. Looking for the man, the police team reached Govandi where Mowgali’s nephew identified the man as Ajju.

After being traced, Khan aka Ajju revealed that he had given Mowgali a phone for ₹5,000 but she refused to pay despite repeated reminders. During an argument, he allegedly killed her with a drug overdose.

