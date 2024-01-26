Mumbai News: 4 Booked For Sharing Objectionable Content Linked To Child Pornography On Social Media

Representative Image | File

The Mumbai police have booked four persons in three cases of child pornography. The accused persons had uploaded child pornography clips on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, police said.

In the first case, the suspects, identified as Firoz Hawaria and Vicky DJ, had uploaded two video clips of 13 seconds and 15 seconds on Facebook in December 2020. In the second case, the police had come across a 14-second clip containing child pornography content uploaded on Instagram by a user in December 2020. In the third case, the police had received information of a 26-second clip containing child pornography content uploaded on Facebook by one Nanhak Kumar in January 2021.

The police have also received the IP addresses, Facebook and Instagram account profiles and phone number details used by the suspects to upload the said content.