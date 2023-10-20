 Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Booked For Allegedly Uploading Child Pornography Video On Social Media
The accused hails from Thakur village in Kandivali East.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Booked For Allegedly Uploading Child Pornography Video On Social Media | Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has been registered against Amar Chauhan for allegedly uploading child pornography video on Facebook. The case has been filed under sections 67 and 67(a) of the Information Technology Act at Samata Nagar police station on October 17. The accused hails from Thakur village in Kandivali East.

According to the FIR, the Samata Nagar police received an information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding child pornography being uploaded on a Facebook account. Upon receiving this information, the Samata Nagar police launched an investigation. The police identified a Facebook account under the name Amar Chauhan.

Investigation Underway

On this account, the police discovered two subfolders, one PDF file, and three other files. One folder contained explicit material related to child pornography, while another folder had obscene photos of children. The PDF file contained information about a tip line, which indicated that child pornography had been uploaded to Facebook. This included a video uploaded in May 2020 at 12:05 a.m.

A police officer from Samata Nagar stated, "The investigation is ongoing. We received information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, and based on their tip, we initiated the investigation. There was a child photography video uploaded"

article-image

