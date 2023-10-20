Mumbai News: Bihar Man Held By Sahar Police For Trespassing Near Airport Area

Representational photo

Mumbai: Sahar Police have filed a case against an individual for allegedly entering the airport area without a passport or other documents.

The accused was identified as Omprakash Rai, 40, from Buxar in Bihar. The incident took place on October 17. A case was registered against the accused under Section 447 (trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We arrested him, and he was granted bail. He had come to Mumbai out of curiosity to see the city and aeroplanes. He is dealing with mental health issues and is under medication. We have contacted his family [in Bihar] for further information,” an official said.

