Minor Couple Dies By Suicide, After Jumping In Front Of Moving Train, 2 Days After Valentine's Day In UP's Basti | Twitter

Basti: In a shocking incident, a minor boy and a girl, who are said to be in love with each other, committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Basti District on Saturday morning. The incident unfolded two days after Valentine's Day. The young couple died by suicide after jumping in front of the moving train near Tinich Railway Station. The commuters present at the railway station spotted the dead bodies and informed the Railway Police (GRP).

The GRP reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their custody. They sent the dead bodies for post-mortem and have initiated further investigation into the matter.

The deceased were minors

The deceased have been identified as Satish Chaudhary (14) hailing from Basahiya village which falls under the Gaur Police Station area in Basti district. He had been in a romantic relationship with Shivangini Gupta (13) who is a resident of Aama village.

They fled from their home

There are reports that the couple fled from their home on Friday (February 16) and the relatives started an extensive search to locate the minor boy and the girl. However, they received the information about the death of the boy and the girl after jumping in front of a moving train today morning. The train was coming from Gorakhpur and the incident occurred on the Western end of the Tinich Railway Station.

As per reports, the boy and the girl were in love with each other for some time and they used to meet each other very often. The relatives of the girl and the boy scolded after they came to know about their relationship.

Parents scolded them

They continued to meet each other even after their parents scolded them and asked them to not meet each other ever again. There are reports that the station in-charge noticed that the young couple committed suicide by jumping in front of the train.