Dejected By Wife's Instagram Reels 'Addiction', Karnataka Man Commits Suicide

Reportedly, on Thursday, a 33-year-old man named Kumar from PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, tragically took his own life due to what is believed to be his wife's excessive involvement in creating Instagram reels.

Kumar, identified as a daily wage laborer, was reportedly distressed by his wife's persistent engagement with social media, particularly her frequent creation and sharing of reels.

After repeated pleas and disagreements regarding his wife's behavior, Kumar chose to end his life by hanging himself from a tree in Hanur, as stated by the police.

However, no suicide note was recovered, and the body was sent to a post-mortem, the police added.

According to a police officer cited in an Indian Express report, Kumar had been married to Roopa for a decade, and the couple shares two daughters. Kumar supported the family by taking up various odd jobs. However, due to his drinking habits couple frequently engaged arguments . Recently, Roopa left Kumar and went to her parents' home.

The situation escalated when Roopa uploaded an Instagram reel featuring herself, another man, and a woman dancing to a popular Kannada song. On Wednesday, Kumar called Roopa to question her about the reel, sparking a heated argument between them. Tragically, Kumar passed away on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

(With Inputs from ANI)