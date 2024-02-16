 Dejected By Wife's Instagram Reels 'Addiction', Karnataka Man Commits Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDejected By Wife's Instagram Reels 'Addiction', Karnataka Man Commits Suicide

Dejected By Wife's Instagram Reels 'Addiction', Karnataka Man Commits Suicide

Kumar, identified as a daily wage laborer, was reportedly distressed by his wife's persistent engagement with social media, particularly her frequent creation and sharing of reels.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Suicide | representative image

Reportedly, on Thursday, a 33-year-old man named Kumar from PG Palya in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka, tragically took his own life due to what is believed to be his wife's excessive involvement in creating Instagram reels.

Kumar, identified as a daily wage laborer, was reportedly distressed by his wife's persistent engagement with social media, particularly her frequent creation and sharing of reels.

After repeated pleas and disagreements regarding his wife's behavior, Kumar chose to end his life by hanging himself from a tree in Hanur, as stated by the police.

However, no suicide note was recovered, and the body was sent to a post-mortem, the police added.

According to a police officer cited in an Indian Express report, Kumar had been married to Roopa for a decade, and the couple shares two daughters. Kumar supported the family by taking up various odd jobs. However, due to his drinking habits couple frequently engaged arguments . Recently, Roopa left Kumar and went to her parents' home.

Read Also
UP Shocker: BTech Student Dies By Suicide Inside Hostel Room Due To ‘Failed Relationship’ In...
article-image

The situation escalated when Roopa uploaded an Instagram reel featuring herself, another man, and a woman dancing to a popular Kannada song. On Wednesday, Kumar called Roopa to question her about the reel, sparking a heated argument between them. Tragically, Kumar passed away on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tejashwi Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar Today

Tejashwi Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar Today

Delhi: Death Toll In Alipur Market Fire Rises To 11, 4 Including Police Constable Injured

Delhi: Death Toll In Alipur Market Fire Rises To 11, 4 Including Police Constable Injured

Dejected By Wife's Instagram Reels 'Addiction', Karnataka Man Commits Suicide

Dejected By Wife's Instagram Reels 'Addiction', Karnataka Man Commits Suicide

Manipur: Mob Attempts To Storm SP Office In Churachandpur, Internet Suspended

Manipur: Mob Attempts To Storm SP Office In Churachandpur, Internet Suspended

Gujarat: President Murmu Makes Historic Visit To Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Headquarters In...

Gujarat: President Murmu Makes Historic Visit To Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Headquarters In...