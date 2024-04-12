 Man Arrested For Betting On IPL Matches In Indore
The accused was booked under the relevant section of the Public Gambling Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has arrested a garment trader for allegedly betting on IPL matches from his residence in Annapurna, the police said on Thursday. Nine mobile phones, nine SIM cards, a laptop and other equipment were seized from the spot.   Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that a person was betting on IPL matches at his place.

The crime branch accompanied by the Annapurna police station staff raided the house in Sudama Nagar and found a person named Dhirendra Soni betting on Rajasthan Royal vs Gujarat Titans match.  

Soni told the police that he was betting on IPL matches using an ID created through the internet. Some SIM cards were seized from him but he did not reveal about the same so the police have seized them. He said that he used to do financial transactions related to betting at his shop near Gopur Square.   The accused was booked under the relevant section of the Public Gambling Act. The mobile phones confiscated from the accused were being checked.

