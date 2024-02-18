Kamla Nagar Murder: Youth Who Killed Mom For Disapproving Relationship Was Convicted For Molesting Girl

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth’s craze for his one-sided love with a minor girl overshadowed his mother’s care. The 38-year-old Nanda More was murdered by her own son Ronak on Wednesday night, as Nanda did not approve of his relationship with the girl, owing to the fact that the girl had accused the youth of molesting her in 2023. Following this, Ronak had to serve a sentence in prison.

Ronak had approached the girl residing in his area for a relationship in 2022, but he was turned down by her several times. When Ronak began stalking her and refused to mend his ways, the girl got him convicted in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of molestation. Ronak had to face a six-month imprisonment.

After release from the prison, Ronak expressed his desire in front of Nanda to bring the girl home on the night of Valentine’s Day. All hell broke loose as Nanda lashed out on Ronak, disapproving of his relationship with the girl.

Ronak pushed Nanda after which her face banged against the corner of the cot. With her lower lip hurt, she slapped Ronak and told him to leave the girl. An enraged Ronak then strangled his mother to death using a cloth.

Next day, when Nanda’s nephew Nihal informed the police of her death, Ronak tried misleading the police by saying he had gone to a party and came back in the morning to find her mother dead. After the police were told the back-story of frequent arguments between him and his mother, the cops strictly questioned Ronak, who confessed to killing his mother.