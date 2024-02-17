Bhopal: Five Domestic Violence Victims Set To Become Self-Reliant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 34-year-old Pinky, who lives in Anna Nagar near Govindpura in the city, got married in 2011.She has two children—one son and one daughter of 12 and 7. After two years of her marriage, she came to know that her husband is addicted to liquor. He used to abuse her after drinking. Not only this, he took a loan of Rs 3 lakh, which she had to repay by selling her jewellery. She also complained to the police, but to no avail.

Studied till Class 10, she is now the breadwinner of the family. She runs her home by cooking food at others homes and teaching kids in a learning centre. “I earn only Rs 6,000 in a month which is not enough. So, I have decided to sell tea, samosas, idli and dhokla etc. on a handcart near my home for the better future of our children,” Pinky said with teary eyes. She said that everything is ready, only waiting for the permission of TI sahab.

Pinky is not alone. The same is the saga of four other women who are victims of domestic violence. They, however, did not lose hope and are all set to become self-reliant by selling food with the support of Gauravi One-Stop Crisis Centre and Action Aid . The institution not only provides them with training in cooking but also helps them financially in purchasing handcarts.

Sana, 30, said her contractor husband used to abuse her and ask for divorce because she gave birth to two girls who are now five and three years old. She is now living at her parent’s home with her children. She has recently taken training in cooking and planned to sell food on handcraft. “I want to make him realise that kisi ke chhodne se zindagi nahi rukti…,” she said.

Prabha, 45, who lives near Narmada Bhawan said that she took cooking training at Gauravi for around two months. And now she is ready to open her own stall. Initially, she is planning to sell food including tea, poha,sabji, puri, kachori, samosa etc. Prabha has three children. She lost her 14-year-old elder son. Her husband could not bear this shock and started drinking and also abusing her. And due to this, she went into depression. Besides, Leela, 45, and Sbina are also ready to become self -reliant by selling food.