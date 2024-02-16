Bhopal: Teen Strangled Mother To Death For Disapproving His Girlfriend, Held

Left: Son Right: Mother |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a 38-year-old woman, who was found dead at her house in Kamla Nagar on Thursday morning. The police revealed that the 19-year-old son of the woman had strangled her to death as she did not approve of his relationship with his girlfriend. Police said accused, Ronak More, is a listed criminal and has sexual assault and attempt to murder cases registered against him.

The Kamla Nagar police said that the nephew of the victim woman, Nihal More, called up police on Thursday morning, and told them that his aunt, Nanda More was discovered dead at her house. TT Nagar ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey, along with the police team, reached the spot and began investigation. Strangulation marks were found on the woman's neck, owing to which the police concluded that someone had strangled her to death. The police questioned the kin of the woman, as well as her neighbours.

They suspected her son Ronak of killing her, as he used to often argue with his mother over some or the other issue. One being interrogated, the boy initially tried to mislead the police but when they questioned him strictly, he confessed to have strangled his mother to death. He told the police that on Wednesday late night, he confided in his mother that he likes a girl and wants to marry her.

However, Nanda disapproved of his relationship with the girl. Disapproval from his mother triggered a heated argument between the two. Ronak grew violent and he shoved her mother following which nagged her banged against the corner of the bed resulting in injury on her lips. Furious over his conduct, the woman slapped Ronak, but in a fit of rage, he fatally strangled her with a cloth. Ronak spent the night with his mother's lifeless body, and it wasn't until the next day that her nephew discovered the situation and alerted the police. The police took Ronak into custody after recording his statements. Officials investigating the case said that Ronak holds a previous criminal history too, and has two cases, one of POCSO act and the other of an attempt-to-murder, registered against him.