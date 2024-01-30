Indore: Youth Kills Self Over Debt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in the Banganga police station area on Sunday.

The man was found in an unconscious state on the railway track at Lakshmibai railway station around 10:30 am. He was taken to a hospital but could not be saved. It is believed that that the youth was tense over debt.

The deceased was identified as Sunil, a resident of Kushwaha Nagar. He used to work in a mobile shop.

Sunil’s father Dayashankar said that his son had gone somewhere for the last three days and he was not coming home. On Sunday morning, when he called Sunil, he told that he was at the railway station. When his father reached the railway station, he was found on the railway track.

Dayashankar further said that some people were calling that Sunil had taken some money from them. Sunil also mortgaged his two-wheeler. The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted a post-mortem.

LLB student ends life

An 18-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Hira Nagar police station area on Sunday. The reason behind her extreme decision could not be ascertained.

The deceased was identified as Jiya Sirothiya, a resident of Raghunandan Park. She was a first year LLB student in a city’s college. She hanged herself on the third floor of her house around 9 pm. She was the eldest daughter of her parents. The police began a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The police were recording statements of the family members.