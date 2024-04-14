Indore: Two Mobile Phone Snatchers Arrested, Stolen Bike Seized

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police arrested two individuals for snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian, police said on Saturday. The police recovered the stolen mobile phone, along with five others, and seized the motorcycle used in the crime. The accused used to commit theft to fulfil their intoxication needs and targeted people at isolated places near Ring Road and Service Roads.

During a police investigation, it was found that they initially stole a motorcycle from the Lasudia area to snatch a mobile phone. After tracing the motorcycle, police identified two suspects.

Read Also Navratri 2024: Best Places To Relish Falhari Sabudana Khichdi In Indore

Police received a tip-off that one of the accused, Manoj Oswal of Sanjeevani Nagar, was riding the stolen motorcycle near Robot Square. Police cordoned off the area and nabbed him. He informed the police about his accomplice, Asfaq Ali of Khajrana, and they caught him as well. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to snatching a mobile phone and informed the police that they stole a motorcycle from the Lasudia area on January 14, 2024.

According to the police, Yashvant Jatav, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, lodged a complaint with Khajrana police stating that he was talking on his mobile phone while walking when two bike-borne unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone near Velocity Talkies on March 25.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Both of the accused have previously been booked in six cases, including assault, arms act, and excise act, and they are being further interrogated for any other previous criminal activities.