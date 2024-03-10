Indore: Two Minors Among 4 Held For Theft Bid In Jewellery Shop

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested and two minors were detained for attempting a theft in a jewellery shop, Palasia police said on Saturday. The main accused planned the theft to repay the money taken from some people to trade in the stock market.

The accused used a gas cutter to break the shutter of the shop on Kanadiya Road late on Thursday night and also put up an awning ( Kanat) in front of the shop to hide themselves from people’s attention. The accused fled from the spot after an alarm installed in the shop started ringing. The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

The police examined several CCTV footage and identified some vehicular movement near the spot. The police traced the vehicles and it led them to the accused. The police seized the gas cutter, awaning, a two-wheeler and the car used in the crime.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rajkumar Sanwle of Dongargaon, Mhow and Nayan Bhalse of Ganraj Nagar, Khajrana and two minors. The main accused in the incident is Rajkumar who worked in a café owned by his brother near the jewellery shop and planned the theft. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed police that the main accused was in debt and had lost money in the stock market. To repay the debt, he planned a theft at the jewellery shop. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.