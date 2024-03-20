Indore: Three Held For Mobile Snatching In Separate Incidents

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three individuals for mobile snatching in two separate incidents, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, Khajrana police arrested a person for snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian. The police recovered 7 stolen mobile phones from his possession and seized the motorcycle used in the crime.

One Ravi Koshti, a resident of Sukhliya filed a complaint with Khajrana police station stating that two bike borne unidentified persons snatched his mobile phone at Robot Square on Sunday night when he was returning home on foot. The police registered a case against the accused and began a probe. Cops received a tip-off that a person was selling mobile phones at cheap price at Robot Square, the police reached the mentioned place when the accused began to flee after seeing cops, the police chased him and nabbed him.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rafiq Khan alias Jonty of Khajrana area. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed his crime and informed police about his accomplice Salman alias Amman who is still on the run. The accused was being further interrogated for any previous criminal activities.

In another incident, Sadar Bazar police arrested two persons for snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian. According to the police, one Saurav Patel, a resident of Gadra Khedi, lodged a complaint with Sadar Bazar police station stating that two bike borne accused snatched his mobile outside Sadar Bazar Police Line on Sunday night. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and began a probe. The police examined CCTVs footage near the spot and identified some suspects. The accused have been identified as Yuvraj and Vansh of Krishnabagh Colony.