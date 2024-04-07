Indore: Six Arrested For Stealing Pigs Worth Rs 3 Lakh; Pigs Recovered, Trucks Seized

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were arrested for allegedly stealing pigs from a pig farm in Morod. The Tejaji Nagar police have recovered the 30 stolen pigs worth Rs 3 lakh and seized the pick-up trucks used in the crime. According to the police, Gaja Jhanjhote , a resident of Ghanshyamdas Nagar, filed a complaint about the theft at his rented farm in Morod on April 4. He informed the police that his brother Rahul reached the farm on April 1 and found that 30 pigs were missing. The Tejaji Nagar police formed a team for getting leads about the accused.

During the interrogation, they got a lead that two pick-up trucks were seen near the farm on the day of the incident. Based on the information, the six accused, identified as Sumit Tripathi, Rishi Dangar, Ravindra Pal, Pradeep, Vicky Kandare, Tushar Pathrode, were arrested. All the accused had some past criminal records and charges filed against them. During the interrogation, Sumit Tripathi confessed that they stole 60 pigs from the Hatod with his accomplice Tushar Pathrode, Vicky and Munna, 15 days prior to the incident.