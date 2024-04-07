 Indore: Six Arrested For Stealing Pigs Worth Rs 3 Lakh; Pigs Recovered, Trucks Seized
Indore: Six Arrested For Stealing Pigs Worth Rs 3 Lakh; Pigs Recovered, Trucks Seized

All the accused had some past criminal records and charges filed against them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were arrested for allegedly stealing pigs from a pig farm in Morod. The Tejaji Nagar police have recovered the 30 stolen pigs worth Rs 3 lakh and seized the pick-up trucks used in the crime. According to the police, Gaja Jhanjhote , a resident of Ghanshyamdas Nagar, filed a complaint about the theft at his rented farm  in Morod on April 4. He informed the police that his brother Rahul reached the farm on April 1 and found that 30 pigs were missing. The Tejaji Nagar police formed a team for getting leads about the accused.

