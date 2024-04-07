Indore: 496 Polling Booths In Dist Categorised Critical

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 496 polling booths of the district have been categorised as critical polling booths after sector officers visited the booth and took stock of the situation.

As per the instructions of Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh, all necessary arrangements are being ensured in critical polling booths of the district. Sector officers have visited each such polling station and inspected the arrangements. The inspection note is being sent to the Election Commission in the prescribed form. It is noteworthy that there are a total of 2,677 polling booths in the district, out of which the number of critical booths is 496.

Total polling booths in Indore 1 assembly constituency are 330 and critical polling stations are 36. Similarly, in Assembly Constituency Indore-2, total polling booths are 314 and critical polling booths are 34, in Assembly Constituency Indore-3, total polling booths are 194 and critical polling booths are 48, in Assembly Constituency Indore-4, total polling booths are 215 and critical polling booths are 66.

Total polling stations 391 and critical polling stations 62 in assembly constituency Indore-5, total polling booths 280 and critical polling stations 60 in assembly constituency Mhow, in assembly constituency Rau total polling booths are 344 and critical polling booths 62, In assembly constituency Sanwer there are total 324 polling booths and critical one are 48, In Depalpur assembly constituency there are total 285 polling booths, out of which critical polling booths are 80.