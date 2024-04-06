Indore Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Silicon City, Scheme No. 78 & More; Check Full List Here

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): As per the announcement made by the State Electricity Board, there will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of planned maintenance that the authorities must carry out on April 7. The schedule has been issued by the board for Sunday.
The schedule is as follows:
Area: Housing Board Colony, Silicon City
Time: 6 Am - 9 Am
Area: Navratan, White Church, Dhar Kothi, St Raphel School, MY Hospital
Time: 7 Am - 10 Am
Area: Pologround ½
Time: 6 Am -12 Pm
Area: Scheme No. 78, Loha Mandi, Niranjanpur
Time:8 Am - 10 Am
Area: Daly College
Time:7 Am - 11 Am
Area: Palda Industrial
Time:7 Am - 11 Am
Area: New Rani Bagh, Palda, Khandwa Naka, Rangwala Patel Center, New Multi, Laxman Sons, SKY Residency, Satyam Multi, Petrol Pump and nearest areas.
Time:7 Am - 10 Am
Area: Sihansa, Sirpur, Gram Bank, Dhar Road, Ahmed Nagar and nearest areas.
Time:9 Am - 12 Pm
It is recommended that residents in these locations make the appropriate preparations for the brief outage of electricity during the designated hours.