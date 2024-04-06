 Indore Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Silicon City, Scheme No. 78 & More; Check Full List Here
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture | File

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): As per the announcement made by the State Electricity Board, there will be power outages in certain Indore neighborhoods as a result of planned maintenance that the authorities must carry out on April 7. The schedule has been issued by the board for Sunday.

The schedule is as follows: 

Area: Housing Board Colony, Silicon City
Time: 6 Am - 9 Am 

Area: Navratan, White Church, Dhar Kothi, St Raphel School, MY Hospital
Time: 7 Am - 10 Am

Area: Pologround ½

Time: 6 Am -12 Pm

Area: Scheme No. 78, Loha Mandi, Niranjanpur
Time:8 Am - 10 Am

article-image

Area: Daly College
Time:7 Am - 11 Am

Area: Palda Industrial
Time:7 Am - 11 Am

Area: New Rani Bagh, Palda, Khandwa Naka, Rangwala Patel Center, New Multi, Laxman Sons, SKY Residency, Satyam Multi, Petrol Pump and nearest areas.

Time:7 Am - 10 Am

Area: Sihansa, Sirpur, Gram Bank, Dhar Road, Ahmed Nagar and nearest areas.
Time:9 Am - 12 Pm

It is recommended that residents in these locations make the appropriate preparations for the brief outage of electricity during the designated hours.

