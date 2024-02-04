Indore: Man Booked For Raping Married Woman

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was allegedly raped by a man on the promise of marriage in Rau.

The woman said that she had stayed as a live-in partner with the accused after a dispute with her husband, but she later came to know that the accused was already married. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, the 23-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that her husband used to beat her after consuming alcohol so she started living separately and started stitching work.

Then, she met the accused named Rajiv, who used to cut clothes at a shop. They started meeting and after that the woman stayed with the accused for a year. When she came to know that Rajiv was already married and his wife and children were staying somewhere in the city, she stopped meeting with the accused.

She informed the police that the accused also tried to make a relationship after she stopped meeting with him. Police have registered a case against the accused under section 366, 376 (2) (N) of the IPC and started an investigation.

Plaint against man for stalking girl

A 20-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Tejaji Nagar police station against a man named Vikas for stalking her. She stated in her complaint that the accused stalked her when she was going somewhere. When she ignored him, the accused stopped her and he held her hand with the bad intention. The girl cried for help when the accused allegedly thrashed her and he threatened her of dire consequences.