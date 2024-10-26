Indore Man Booked For Raping Co-Worker, Forcing Her To Covert To Islam & Threatening To Kill Her

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly raping a woman, assaulting and threatening to kill her after she refused to convert her religion in Indore.

The accused allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and then tied knot with another woman. Two years later, he again contacted the victim, saying he was divorced and assured her to marry her. He repeatedly exploited her sexually. He forced her to convert to Islam, and when she objected, she threatened to kill her.

Police have filed a case against a man following allegations of deceit, physical assault, and threats against a woman.

According to the woman’s complaint, the man repeatedly promised marriage but later pressured her to convert religions and, upon her refusal, became violent and threatened to kill her.

According to information, the victim moved to Indore in 2018 for a job. She met co-worker Sadik Sheikh, and the duo developed a relationship. Sadik proposed marriage shortly after, and on March 1, 2019, he visited her home and allegedly coerced her into an intimate relationship. However, whenever the victim raised the topic of marriage, Sadik deflected, insisting that she convert to his religion first. Despite his promises, Sadik married another woman under family pressure, abruptly ending contact with the victim.

In 2021, Sadik started talking to her again, claiming he had divorced and expressed intent to marry the victim. Trusting his words, the victim allowed him to visit her, during which he allegedly continued to exploit her under false pretences of a future together. Each time she sought clarity, he became physically abusive and threatened to harm her if she disclosed their relationship.

Complaint filed after 3 years

Fearful for her safety, the victim initially remained silent. With encouragement from friends and family members, she mustered the courage to file a complaint.

Police have now registered a case against Sadik Sheikh at the Lasudia police station, initiating an investigation into the allegations of deception, coercion, and threats.