MP Updates: Police Patrol Vehicle Stolen From Station; FPO Fraud Of ₹1.6 Crore In Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A thief managed to steal a police patrol vehicle, known as "Cheetah," from right outside the Dhanvantri Nagar police station in Jabalpur. On October 15, while police officers were busy with their duties, a thief managed to drive off with the patrol bike, used extensively by local law enforcement to curb street crimes and swiftly respond to incidents.

The incident was captured on CCTV, revealing the suspect in the act. Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect, with Dhanvantri Nagar officers actively reviewing CCTV footage to track down the culprit.

Read Also MP Shocker! 1st Year Student Raped By Her Senior At College Parking In Gwalior

FPO Operator Arrested for Cheating Farmers of Over ₹1.68 Crore

Jabalpur police have registered an FIR against the operator of Hal Agri Farmer Producer Company Ltd. for allegedly defrauding over 110 farmers of ₹1.68 crore. The incident traces back to 2023 when the FPO purchased 5,078 bags of chickpeas from local farmers at Mayank Warehouse. However, upon inspection, the chickpeas were deemed substandard, and the FPO was required to return them to the farmers.

Instead of returning the chickpeas, the FPO allegedly submitted falsified receipts to the Agriculture Department, falsely claiming the chickpeas had been returned. This amounted to 3,162 quintals of chickpeas, valued at ₹1.68 crore, which were never returned to the farmers. The farmers eventually reported the issue to the district collector, and following his directive, the Agriculture Department lodged a formal complaint. Consequently, Charghawan police station authorities arrested Narendra Tomar, the operator of the FPO.