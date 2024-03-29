Indore: Group Of Minors Stab Two Men In Late Night Attack

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disconcerting trend involving minor perpetrators who spread terror on the streets has emerged in recent times in the city. In one such incident, a group of 15 minor boys attacked two men and stabbed them in Vijay Nagar police station area late on Monday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday when one of the victim’s fathers lodged a complaint and the CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media on Thursday.

The police detained two minors and are identifying the other accused on the basis of CCTV footage. The incident occurred near Bhamori Bridge around 2 am. The victims were taken to the hospital after the incident where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, one Hemraj Chamoliya, a resident of Scheme No. 78, lodged a complaint with Vijay Nagar police station stating that his son Shubham informed him that Shubham and his companion Raj were roaming on scooty in the area. When they reached near Bhamori Bridge, some boys came and put colours on them. They objected to it, after which the accused began to abuse and assault them.

One of them took out a knife and stabbed both the victims. Raj sustained injuries on the stomach, and Shubham sustained injuries on the abdomen and ear. The accused also threatened them that if they again came into their area, they would face dire consequences. The police registered a case against the accused for attempted murder and began a probe. The police detained two minors involved in the incident and are searching for the rest of them.