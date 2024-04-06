Indore: Couple In Suicide Pact, Wife Dies, Man Struggling For Life

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newly wedded couple attempted suicide in the Simrol police station area on Thursday, resulting in the woman's death by hanging, while her husband's attempt proved unsuccessful. They were both taken to the hospital, but the woman could not be saved, while her husband's condition was critical, and he was admitted to the ICU ward. The couple had married last year on March 30.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Payal, and her husband as Vinod, residents of Joshi Guradiya village. First, the woman hanged herself in the kitchen, and after a while, her husband consumed some poisonous substance and also hanged himself. They were alone in the house when they took the extreme step to end their lives. When Vinod’s mother came to the house in the evening, she found both of them hanging. She pulled them down and took them to the hospital. The family members of the couple are unaware of the reason as to why they tried to commit suicide. The police went to the hospital to take statements from Vinod, but he was not in a condition to provide his statement. The reason for their attempt can only be determined after Vinod's statement.

The police initiated an investigation into the case and conducted a post-mortem examination of the deceased.