Indore: MY Hospital Gets Electric Bone Saw To Bring Precision In Autopsies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to increase precision in autopsies, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital has got an oscillating electric saw worth Rs 4.32 lakh. The machine will be used to cut the skull bone of the body without damaging the tissues.

According to superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, it is probably the second machine in any of the government institutes in the state.

“Electric saw is one of the most important equipment in autopsies. It helps in eliminating the traditional way of cutting the skull and other bones through hammer and chisel. It will also be helpful in preventing infection among the doctors caused by bone dust as it has the suction function for collecting the bone dust,” Dr Thakur said.

He added that they have planned training for using the machine and it would be used at the earliest for performing autopsies.

The experts said that the machine will also decrease the time of performing post mortem as over 25 autopsies are being performed every day in the biggest hospital of the state.

“About 20-25 autopsies are being performed every day as the hospital receives bodies from many areas of the district. At the time of mass casualty, the number of autopsies increases to over 40 in a day,” the hospital staff said.