Indore: 2 Employees Face Compulsory Retirement For Seeking Exemption From Poll Duty

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An attempt at seeking exemption from election duty backfired on the employees themselves as the election officer and collector Asheesh Singh has given instruction to give them compulsory retirement.

Singh said that Lok Sabha elections are the responsibility of the highest priority. He instructed the office heads to scrutinise their records and submit proposals regarding compulsory retirement on the application of two employees engaged in election duty for exemption from election work on health grounds.

The application for leave till recovery was submitted by Manju Agarwal, a female health worker of the District AYUSH Office. The said employee claimed that she was suffering from illness and was incapable of carrying out the election work. Similarly, an application to the same effect was submitted by Sudarshan Ghenghat, Assistant Class-2 of Government School, Rau, under the District Education Officer. In this regard, the collector gave instructions to the concerned office heads that as per the provisions of the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Government General Administration Department, in both cases, after scrutinising the records of government servants on completion of 50 years of age or 20 years of service, they will be considered for compulsory retirement. The provision should be examined. He has directed that according to the memorandum of the Madhya Pradesh Government General Administration Department for compulsory retirement, legal action should be taken against the employee and the District Election Office should be informed.