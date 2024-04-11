 Indore: City Bizman Duped Of Rs 7Cr, Maha Firm Chairman, Others Booked
Indore: City Bizman Duped Of Rs 7Cr, Maha Firm Chairman, Others Booked

Accused had taken security money for constructing cotton factory

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The chairman of a firm and other people were booked for duping a businessman of the city of Rs 7 crore, police said on Wednesday. The accused had given the tender to construct a cotton factory to the complainant’s firm and had taken money from him in the name of security deposit but did not return the same.  

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that a case has been registered against Gulabrao Pandhare, a resident of Wardha, Maharashtra and other employees of his firm named Durgawati Sanstha under sections 420 and 409 of the IPC on the complaint of Mukesh Jain, owner of a firm on YN Road in the city.  

Jain in his complaint stated that Pandhare had given a tender to his company to construct a cotton factory in Wardha. He had taken Rs 7 crore as security money from him. After Jain’s company completed the work of Rs 5 crore, he told the Pandhare to give him money. The accused gave cheques of Rs 35 crore and asked the complainant to encash the cheques at a later date as his company was facing financial difficulties.

When the complainant deposited the cheque after a few days, he was shocked to find that the cheques were dishonoured. The accused did not give the money which he spent in construction and also used his Rs 7 crore. After registering a case, a team has been constituted to search the accused and for the investigation of the case. 

