Indore: Hotel Manager Beaten By Man For Stopping Sons From Smoking Cigarette

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A hotel manager was beaten by a man for stopping his sons from smoking cigarettes on the premises. The incident occurred in Nitya Hotel on Tilak Nagar Main Road on Monday night around 11 pm when his two sons were smoking cigarettes in front of the hotel and the entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the spot.

The police registered a case against the accused and his two sons for trespassing and assaulting.

According to the police, one Amit Singh, a resident of Singapore NEXT, lodged a complaint with Tilak Nagar police station stating that he owns Nitya hotel where Atharva Vaishanv and Pushpa Vaishnav were smoking cigarettes with their companions in front of the hotel and he objected to it as that other customers were put to inconvenience due to this. Their father Jay Vaishnav along with his sons and one accomplice forcibly entered the hotel and began to abuse. They assaulted his manager Jitendra Dhakad and threatened him with dire consequences. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe into the case.

Man held for online betting on IPL match

The city crime branch raided a house and arrested a man while he was betting on an IPL cricket match online in the Aerodrome area. The accused had created IDs through the internet and he had given them to other people for betting. Four mobile phones and other accounts worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from there.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that a person was betting on the IPL cricket matches from his house in the Akhand Nagar area. The crime branch accompanied by the Aerodrome police reached Akahand Nagar and raided the house where a man was found betting. He was betting on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match.

The accused was identified as Hemant Rathore, a resident of Akhand Nagar area. He had used his own SIM card for creating the IDs. Four mobile phones were recovered from him and a case under the relevant section of the Public Gambling Act has been registered and further investigation is on into the case.