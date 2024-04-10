Indore: Cancer Hospital To Get Rid Of Decades-Old Water Logging Issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Waterproofing and concrete filling of the basement has already been done while waterproofing of the walls is undergoing,” officials said. They added that an underground water tank has also been constructed and an alarm system will be installed to help officials to empty the water from the basement if the tank gets filled.

A joint team of IDA, IMC, SGSITS, and PIU-PWD had conducted a drive to find out the exact reasons for the two-decade-old leakage issue in the basement of the hospital. The work of renovation including strengthening the basement, preparing the boundary wall, and other works are undergoing.

Meanwhile, superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr Ramesh Arya said that the work on the basement is almost complete. “It was a major concern for us and we believe that we will get rid of the problem now.” The basement of the hospital had turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes raising the risk of vector-borne diseases among the visitors and patients. The PWD had spent over Rs 40 lakh in the last few years but the hospital couldn’t get rid of the problem.