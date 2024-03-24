Indore: 4 Arrested With Counterfeit Notes With Face Value Of Rs 90,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Saturday arrested four persons from Khargone and Khandwa districts and recovered counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 90,000 from the Rajendra Nagar area. The accused used to circulate the notes in the city and revealed names of other people engaged in printing and supplying the notes further.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that some men would deliver the counterfeit currency notes at Prateek Setu in the Rajendra Nagar area. The crime branch arrested four men from there. They were identified as Siddiq Mohammad, Shahrukh, Dilip Singh, the resident of Sanawad and Kasrawad in Khargone district and Siraj, a resident of Pandhana in Khandwa district.

The crime branch officials also recovered 180 counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500. The face value of the seized note is Rs 90,000. The accused allegedly informed the police that they were supplying the notes and other people are also involved in printing the notes in the city. The accused also revealed the names of the printers of the counterfeit notes and the people whom they supplied the same so far. The crime branch officials are verifying the information given by them. It was believed that more people would be arrested in connection with the same. A case under section 489 B of the IPC and further investigation is on.