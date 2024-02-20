Gujarat Crime: 35 Yr-Old Woman Set On Fire By Live-In Partner In Surat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity

Representational Photo |

In a shocking and heart wrenching incident that has surfaced from Surat city of Gujarat, a 35 year old woman lost her life after she was set ablaze by her live-in partner. The exact date when the incident took place is not known yet, however, on Tuesday 20 February, the accused was arrested. The investigation into the incident is still underway however police suspect infidelity as the motive behind the crime.

The accused who has been identified as Rahaben was the live-in partner of the victim and he hails from the state of Rajasthan. By profession, Rahaben was a construction worker. The duo were in a relationship for several years. From the preliminary investigation it has been reportedly revealed that the couple entered into a heated argument over the victim's alleged affair with another man.

Motive behind crime being probed

The accused reportedly confronted the victim over her suspected affair and the conversation took a turn of an altercation. In the heat of the moment, the accused reportedly set the victim on fire. Meanwhile, the police are yet to confirm the theory as the are still investigating a few evidences and instances in connection with the case.

