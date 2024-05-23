 Gang Selling SIMs On Fake IDs Busted In Ujjain, 5 Held
Gang Selling SIMs On Fake IDs Busted In Ujjain, 5 Held

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were standing near the planetarium gate to sell SIMs to three persons from West Bengal, the police team laid a seize and caught all 5 youths including the duo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
The accused were produced in a local court in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Nanakheda police on Wednesday arrested a gang of five persons including three from West Bengal who were cheating people by selling SIMs activated on fake IDs.

SP Pradeep Sharma told reporters that information was received that Akshay Tirwar (22), a resident of New Indira Nagar, Nagjhiri and Sadiq Khan (20), aáresident of Kannod, district Dewas, were involved in online and cyber fraud by fraudulently activating the SIMs on fake IDs.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were standing near the planetarium gate to sell SIMs to three persons from West Bengal, the police team laid a seize and caught all 5 youths including the duo. Others arrested are Sheikh Mahibul (35), Baban Khan (38) and Sajan Khan (24), all of whom belong to West Bengal.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to buying and selling fake SIMs. Sadik used to avail the SIM after activating the fake names and he would then hand over them to Akshay to sell them to the rest three accused of West Bengal.

The accused told the police that they had purchased 70 SIMs from Akshay Tirwar, while Akshay told the police that he had brought the said SIM from Monty, a resident of Nagda. The police have registered a case under the IT Act and started interrogating the accused. Police have recovered 13 activated and 43 inactivated SIMs from the accused persons.

Gang Selling SIMs On Fake IDs Busted In Ujjain, 5 Held

